So here we are: The SEC Tournament comes to Amalie Arena in Tampa for the first time ever, and for the fifth year in a row, Vanderbilt is playing on Wednesday night.

This time, though, the Commodores are not the worst team in the conference. That would be the Georgia Bulldogs, owners of a 6-25 overall record and a 1-17 SEC record, and who are about to fire their coach if reports this week are to be believed.

Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday to finish the regular season at 15-15. At the very least, a win tonight would extend the season by a day and basically guarantee the program’s first .500 finish since 2016-17. And it would keep Vanderbilt’s slim NIT hopes alive.

Tip-off will be approximately 30 minutes after the end of tonight’s game between Missouri and Ole Miss. Coverage is on the SEC Network.

Have fun, expect to win.