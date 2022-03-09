Good morning.

The 2022 SEC Tournament opens tonight in Tampa (for some reason) and, since it’s our new tradition, Wednesday night means Vanderbilt is playing. The Commodores will play Georgia, which went 6-25, 1-17 in the SEC, lost twice to Vanderbilt in the regular season, and have reportedly already fired their coach. So, this is a tossup, right? Right.

In other news, Scotty Pippen Jr. was named first-team All-SEC and Jordan Wright was named the SEC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Also, seems that Vanderbilt will be playing in next season’s Wooden Legacy, the annual event in Anaheim, along with Washington, St. Mary’s, and Fresno State. That hasn’t been announced by Vanderbilt, but ESPN has announced it.

Men’s tennis takes a brief break from SEC play and will host Northwestern today at 1 PM CT.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Ole Miss vs. Missouri (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +3, Over 131.5

Missouri +3, Over 131.5 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt -9, Over 144.5

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Xavier 15, South Carolina 7 ... Kentucky 9, Murray State 1 ... Florida 1, Jacksonville 0 ... Georgia Southern 13, Georgia 5 ... Mississippi State 11, Texas Tech 5.

NBA: Nets 132, Hornets 121 ... Cavaliers 127, Pacers 124 ... Suns 102, Magic 99 ... Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111 ... Bucks 142, Thunder 115 ... Warriors 112, Clippers 97.

NHL: Devils 5, Avalanche 3 ... Flyers 2, Golden Knights 1 ... Panthers 4, Penguins 3 ... Maple Leafs 6, Kraken 4 ... Coyotes 9, Red Wings 2 ... Senators 4, Blues 1 ... Predators 2, Stars 1 ... Wild 5, Rangers 2 ... Jets 7, Lightning 4 ... Blackhawks 8, Ducks 3 ... Capitals 5, Flames 4.