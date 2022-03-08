Good morning.

Yesterday, Jerry Stackhouse said that senior guard Rodney Chatman should be available for the SEC Tournament, which Vanderbilt opens tomorrow night against Georgia:

Jerry Stackhouse says he expects Rodney Chatman to play in SEC Tournament.

“This is it for him as a 6th yr senior.” — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) March 7, 2022

Chatman appeared in ten games in the regular season and Vanderbilt went 7-3 in those games, including probably the team’s three best wins of the season (BYU, at Arkansas, LSU.) I still firmly believe this was a NCAA Tournament team with Chatman and Liam Robbins healthy all season.

In other news, Clark Lea made some defensive hires official, including new linebackers coach Nick Lezynski and defensive backs coach Dan Jackson. Also returning to the West End is former linebacker Josh Smith as a quality control assistant.

In unrelated news, UT-Chatt did this to make the NCAA Tournament:

UNREAL BUZZER BEATER! CHATTANOOGA IS GOING DANCING!



MARCH IS HERE!



(via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/vpQI9jQg89 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 8, 2022

And, Calvin Ridley got suspended from the NFL for at least a season for betting on sports, and Twitter let us know how many of them don’t understand why you can’t have players betting on the NFL.

Scoreboard

NBA: Pistons 113, Hawks 110 ... 76ers 121, Bulls 106 ... Heat 123, Rockets 106 ... Timberwolves 124, Trail Blazers 81 ... Mavericks 111, Jazz 103 ... Spurs 117, Lakers 110 ... Nuggets 131, Warriors 124 ... Knicks 131, Kings 115.

NHL: Kings 3, Bruins 2 ... Panthers 6, Sabres 1 ... Maple Leafs 5, Blue Jackets 4 ... Avalanche 5, Islanders 4 ... Flames 3, Oilers 1.