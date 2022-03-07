Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #3: Call For Submissions

After a let down of an opening weekend series loss to the Okie Pokes, the Dores have been on a tear, and have ridden a 9 game winning streak to a 10-2 overall record.
The 4 game series against Hawaii was a panacea for all that ailed the offense, as we swept the series 9-1. 12-1, 13-1, and 2-1.
To borrow a phrase from the NHL, our Three Stars of the weekend were:
1) Davis “Diaz de los Muertos” Diaz: 9-16, 3 2B, 6 R, 3 RBI
2) Javy “Vaz Offerens” Vaz: 7-14, 1 HR (Grand Salami), 1 3B, 2B, 3 R, 10 RBI
3) The entire pitching staff, but if I had to choose one, I’ll go with the man who nearly threw a 7 inning perfecto...
Carter Holton (W, 2-0, 3.71 ERA): 7 IP 2 H 1 R 1 BB 9 K in 90 pitches (61 strikes).
Anyway, I assume you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
- This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp.
- Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week.
- I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly).
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right.
- Mike Papi and Luke Smith are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.
...and that’s it.
*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.
Loading comments...