Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #3: Call For Submissions

After a let down of an opening weekend series loss to the Okie Pokes, the Dores have been on a tear, and have ridden a 9 game winning streak to a 10-2 overall record.

The 4 game series against Hawaii was a panacea for all that ailed the offense, as we swept the series 9-1. 12-1, 13-1, and 2-1.

To borrow a phrase from the NHL, our Three Stars of the weekend were:

1) Davis “Diaz de los Muertos” Diaz: 9-16, 3 2B, 6 R, 3 RBI

2) Javy “Vaz Offerens” Vaz: 7-14, 1 HR (Grand Salami), 1 3B, 2B, 3 R, 10 RBI

3) The entire pitching staff, but if I had to choose one, I’ll go with the man who nearly threw a 7 inning perfecto...

Carter Holton (W, 2-0, 3.71 ERA): 7 IP 2 H 1 R 1 BB 9 K in 90 pitches (61 strikes).

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi and Luke Smith are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.