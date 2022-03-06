Good morning.

Vanderbilt baseball swept a doubleheader at Hawaii on Saturday, winning the first game 12-1 and the second game 13-1. In the first game, Commodore starter Carter Holton carried a perfect game into the seventh inning. Vanderbilt will conclude the series today at 5:05 PM CT; unlike yesterday’s, this will be streamed on ESPN+.

Basketball survived a 63-61 win at Ole Miss to close out its regular season yesterday, and by “survived” I mean “missed the front end of a one-and-one twice in the final minute while holding a two-point lead, but Ole Miss couldn’t make a shot either.” Vanderbilt will open the SEC Tournament against Georgia on Wednesday night.

Today, lacrosse plays at Denver at 1 PM CT; also at 1, men’s tennis visits Arkansas, and women’s tennis visits Alabama.

Daily viewing guide for conference tournaments (which, again, if you hate them you hate fun) courtesy of Blogging the Bracket. Two NCAA bids on the line today: Longwood (heh) faces Winthrop at 11 AM on ESPN2 in the Big South championship, and Loyola-Chicago plays Drake in the MVC final at 1 PM on CBS. (Also, CAA, why the hell do you have a contract with FloHoops?)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 78, Arkansas 74 ... LSU 80, Alabama 77 ... Auburn 82, South Carolina 71 ... Kentucky 71, Florida 63 ... Missouri 79, Georgia 69 ... Texas A&M 67, Mississippi State 64.

SEC Women’s Basketball: South Carolina 61, Ole Miss 51 ... Kentucky 83, Tennessee 74.

SEC Baseball: Kentucky 5, TCU 1 (Game 1) ... Arkansas 4, SE Louisiana 2 (Game 1) ... Georgia Tech 7, Georgia 0 ... Missouri 9, Tarleton 1 ... Tulane 11, Mississippi State 10 ... Auburn 16, Rhode Island 0 (Game 1) ... Alabama 6, Murray State 1 ... TCU 12, Kentucky 8 (Game 2) ... UCF 1, Ole Miss 0 ... Tennessee 10, Baylor 5 ... Clemson 10, South Carolina 2 ... Arkansas 11, SE Louisiana 1 (Game 2) ... Florida 8, Miami 1 ... Auburn 12, Rhode Island 0 (Game 2) ... Texas A&M 7, Iowa 3 ... Texas 6, LSU 1.

NBA: Mavericks 114, Kings 113 ... Hornets 123, Spurs 117 ... Heat 99, 76ers 82 ... Grizzlies 124, Magic 96 ... Timberwolves 135, Trail Blazers 121 ... Lakers 124, Warriors 116.

NHL: Islanders 2, Blues 1 ... Flyers 4, Blackhawks 3 ... Coyotes 8, Senators 5 ... Panthers 6, Red Wings 2 ... Canucks 6, Maple Leafs 4 ... Capitals 5, Kraken 2 ... Bruins 5, Blue Jackets 4 ... Canadiens 5, Oilers 2 ... Predators 8, Sharks 0 ... Flames 4, Avalanche 3.

