SEC Tournament Bracket Set

The SEC hasn’t officially released the tournament bracket yet. But with the last regular season game finished, here’s the lineup for next week’s tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Oh yeah, since we’re playing in Eastern time the start times are pushed up. All times listed are Central.

Wednesday

5:00 PM: (13) Ole Miss (13-18, 4-14) vs. (12) Missouri (11-20, 5-13)

Approx. 7:30 PM: (14) Georgia (6-25, 1-17) vs. (11) Vanderbilt (15-15, 7-11)

Thursday

11:00 AM; (9) Florida (19-12, 9-9) vs. (8) Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9)

approx. 1:30 PM: Ole Miss/Missouri vs. (5) LSU (21-10, 9-9)

5:00 PM: (10) Mississippi State (17-14, 8-10) vs. (7) South Carolina (18-12, 9-9)

approx. 7:30 PM: Georgia/Vanderbilt vs. (6) Alabama (19-12, 9-9)

Friday

11:00 AM: Florida/Texas A&M vs. (1) Auburn (27-4, 15-3)

approx. 1:30 PM: Ole Miss/Missouri/LSU vs. (4) Arkansas (24-7, 13-5)

5:00 PM: Mississippi State/South Carolina vs. (2) Tennessee (23-7, 14-4)

approx. 7:30 PM: Georgia/Vanderbilt/Alabama vs. (3) Kentucky (25-6, 14-4)

Saturday

12:00 PM: Semifinal 1

approx. 2:30 PM: Semifinal 2

Sunday

12:00 PM: Championship game

The first two rounds will be televised on the SEC Network. Friday’s games will be split between ESPN for the two afternoon games and the SEC Network for the nightcap; the semifinals and championship will be on ESPN.