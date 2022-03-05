Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt men’s basketball plays the final game of its regular season today when they visit Ole Miss at 5:00 PM CT. A win would put the Commodores at .500 to close the season. This evening’s game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Also playing at 5:00 PM CT: baseball, which has a doubleheader at Hawaii tonight after beating the Rainbows 9-2 on Friday night. For some reason, neither game will be televised. (That’s fine, you can just hang out in the basketball game thread and the comments can win.)

Not a great day for everyone else. Men’s tennis lost 4-3 to Georgia in its SEC opener, and women’s tennis lost to Auburn by the same score. Lacrosse lost to Colorado, 18-11.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Arkansas at Tennessee (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Arkansas +6, Under 139.5

Arkansas +6, Under 139.5 Alabama at LSU (11:00 AM CT, CBS): Alabama +3.5, Under 152

Alabama +3.5, Under 152 South Carolina at Auburn (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +15, Over 146

South Carolina +15, Over 146 Kentucky at Florida (1:00 PM CT, CBS): Florida +5, Under 141

Florida +5, Under 141 Georgia at Missouri (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri -7, Under 144.5

Missouri -7, Under 144.5 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +1, Over 135.5

Vanderbilt +1, Over 135.5 Mississippi State at Texas A&M (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M -2, Under 134.5

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: South Carolina 76, Arkansas 54 ... Ole Miss 70, Florida 60 ... Kentucky 78, LSU 63 ... Tennessee 74, Alabama 59.

SEC Baseball: LSU 5, Oklahoma 4 ... Kentucky 13, TCU 11 ... SE Louisiana 7, Arkansas 3 ... Alabama 5, Murray State 1 ... Ole Miss 8, UCF 7 ... Georgia Tech 11, Georgia 7 ... Missouri 6, Tarleton 5 ... Auburn 7, Rhode Island 2 ... Miami 5, Florida 2 ... Clemson 3, South Carolina 2 ... Mississippi State 19, Tulane 2 ... Washington State 11, Texas A&M 6 ... Texas 7, Tennessee 2.

NBA: Pistons 111, Pacers 106 ... 76ers 125, Cavaliers 119 ... Hawks 117, Wizards 114 ... Bucks 118, Bulls 112 ... Magic 103, Raptors 97 ... Pelicans 124, Jazz 90 ... Timberwolves 138, Thunder 101 ... Nuggets 116, Rockets 101 ... Suns 115, Knicks 114.

NHL: Sabres 5, Wild 4 ... Lightning 3, Red Wings 1 ... Rangers 3, Devils 1 ... Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2 ... Kings 4, Blue Jackets 3 ... Stars 4, Jets 3 ... Golden Knights 5, Ducks 4.