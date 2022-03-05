Updated* Saturday Game Thread: Games 2 & 3 vs. The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Hell of a way to welcome us, Hawaii. Not only did the Dores bats wake up—and Corbs allowed McBain to stretch out his arm, face the lineup a third time, and pitch through the 7th—but their announcers and fans could not have been more hospitable. Learn from this, Stillwater and Starkville, you complaining about the strike zone on literally every pitch subhumans. Ah damn, and there I was trying to be nice like the Hawaiians.

Let’s get positive again and think about that 5 run 3rd, culminating in a 3 run tater from Tater, that effectively put the game out of reach:

Mighty Carter Young and The Dominator would also leave the yard Friday. Freshman phenom Davis Diaz remains red hot, as he went 3-5 with 2 doubles. At this point, the only way he’ll be removed from the hot corner is with a crowbar.

Oh, and back to pitching, not only did McBain go deep in the game, but the deeper he went, the better he got. By the time it was 2 down in the 7th, he had Kd 7 Rainbow Warriors in a row. His final line:

#35 Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (W, 2-0): 7 IP 3 H 2 R 1 BB 13 K in 92 pitches (65 strikes) to lower his ERA to 1.15 on the year.

Still, there was one downside to the 9-2 win...

The Vandy Baseball game ended so late last night (and had me all amped up, so I couldn't get to sleep until a few hours later), that when I woke up at 7:24, I had to make sure it said AM. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) March 5, 2022

Today? Let’s play two... even if we can only follow on the radio and through the stat tracker.

Saturday @ 5:05pm CT on ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Radio Feed Here)

#20 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Carter “Southpaw Sonny Gray” Holton (1-0; 5.40 ERA)

vs. #25 Hawaii Grad Student RHP Andy “Duchess” Archer (0-1; 5.19 ERA)

The Lineup (for the early game):

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .226

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .471

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .324

4 dh 12 Dominic Keegan R .345

5 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .400

6 c 16 Jack Bulger R .290

7 ss 9 Carter Young B .200

8 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .219

9 1b 25 Parker Noland L .148

Game 2 Final Score: 12-1 Vanderbilt.

Game 3 Pitching Matchup

Saturday @ 8:30pm CT (though subject to change) on ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

#88 Vanderbilt So. RHP Patrick “Life of” Reilly (1-0; 0.00 ERA)

vs. #42 Hawaii Sr. RHP Buddie “Holly” Pindell (1-1; 4.91 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .257

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .524

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .316

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .394

5 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .464

6 1b 39 Gavin Casas L .333

7 ss 9 Carter Young B .235

8 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .250

9 dh 13 Jonathan Vastine L .125

See you in the comments.