Week 3 Series Preview: vs. The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Week Three (3/4-3/6): vs. The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Friday @ 10:35pm CT on ESPN+

Saturday @ 5:05pm CT on (¯\_(ツ)_/¯, but hopefully ESPN+)

Saturday @ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ CT on (¯\_(ツ)_/¯, but hopefully ESPN+)

Sunday @ 5:05pm CT on ESPN+

2021 Record: 24-26 (16-24 Big West).

2022: Record: 4-4. They split a home series against Washington State, and went 2-2 in a tourney in San Diego featuring San Diego State, UNLV, and Fresno State. None of those teams are likely NCAA Tourney teams, but they are all major college programs, so that 4-4 record looks real to me.

Player to Watch: #1 Jr. OF Scotty “Two Ply” Scott. The man so nice they named him twice has slashed .333/.526/.333 with 8 BB and 3 HBP, so you just know he’s a leadoff hitter—and, as someone who also liked to get into a pitcher’s head and wear those bruises like badges of honor in my playing days, the Scotsman has my respect.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #29 RS So. RHP Trevor “Worlds Collide” Ichimura, who though he is a relief pitcher, has the 3rd most innings pitched on the team (2⁄ 3 IP fewer than the team leader, Friday starter #17 Jr. RHP Cade Halemalu). He’s 8 and 1/3 IP 0 R 5 H 2 BB 6 K in 4 appearances on the season. Expect to see him twice this weekend.

Confidence Level: High. Though they have been a respectable 4-4 against actual baseball teams (no cupcakes yet), they’re not really on our level. We should feel okay about winning 3 of 4, great about sweeping, and pissed if we return at or below .500 on the weekend.

On the Mound (Pure Speculation at the moment)

Friday @ 10:35pm CT on ESPN+

#35 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Chris “McBain” McElvain (1-0; 0.00 ERA)

vs. #17 Hawaii Jr. RHP Cade Halemalu (0-1; 7.00 ERA)

Saturday @ 5:05pm CT on ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

#20 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Carter “Southpaw Sonny Gray” Holton (1-0; 5.40 ERA)

vs. #25 Hawaii Grad Student RHP Andy “Duchess” Archer (0-1; 5.19 ERA)

Saturday @ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ CT on ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

#95 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (1-0; 0.00 ERA)

vs. #15 Hawaii Jr. RHP Cameron “Hagan the Horrible” Hagan (0-0; 5.79 ERA)

Sunday @ 5:05pm CT on ESPN+

#29 Vanderbilt Jr. RHP Nick “Where’s Maldo?” Maldonado (1-1; 2.25 ERA)

vs. #22 Hawaii RHP/LHP Johnny Wholestaff (they’ve started relievers in each of their game 4s; different ones; and have only pitched them an inning) (4-4; 4.03 ERA)

*Note: It is highly unlikely I will be able to post the lineups or join you guys in the comments on Friday or Saturday, as my home internets (which, as you all know, are a system of tubes) has been down for the past few days. I’ll write and schedule these game threads during the one off period I’ve got at work this Friday. Got a guy coming out Saturday morning (or so he says) to (hopefully) fix this, but if you don’t see me ‘round these parts, that’s why. If I’m not back by Sunday, avenge my death.

**Note #2: Use this post as tonight’s game thread.