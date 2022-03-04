Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s season ended yesterday with a heartbreaking 53-52 loss to Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament, a game the Gators never led until the final seconds when two free throws gave them the lead. Shea Ralph’s first season ends with a 14-18 record and nothing but positive vibes about the program.

A bunch of Vanderbilt teams in action today. The first, chronologically, is men’s tennis hosting Georgia in its SEC opener at 2 PM CT. That’s followed by women’s tennis, which visits Auburn, and lacrosse visiting Colorado, both at 3 PM CT.

And, if you’re staying up really late tonight, baseball opens a four-game series at Hawaii tonight at 10:35 PM CT. The Commodores have won five straight following a season-opening series loss to Oklahoma State.

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Arkansas 61, Missouri 52 ... Kentucky 83, Mississippi State 67 ... Alabama 74, Georgia 62.

NBA: Hawks 130, Bulls 124 ... Celtics 120, Grizzlies 107 ... Heat 113, Nets 107 ... Pistons 108, Raptors 106 ... Mavericks 122, Warriors 113 ... Kings 115, Spurs 112 ... Clippers 132, Lakers 111.

NHL: Penguins 5, Lightning 1 ... Panthers 3, Senators 0 ... Wild 5, Flyers 4 ... Capitals 4, Hurricanes 0 ... Canucks 4, Islanders 3 ... Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 ... Canadiens 5, Flames 4 ... Coyotes 2, Avalanche 1 ... Bruins 5, Golden Knights 2.