Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball survived and advanced at the SEC Tournament yesterday. Jordyn Cambridge posted a triple-double and the Commodores prevailed, 85-69 over Texas A&M, setting up a matchup today with 5-seed Florida at approximately 2:30 PM CT. Today’s game (like the entire SEC Tournament, I’m fairly sure) will be televised on the SEC Network.

The rest of today’s action at the women’s tournament: action opens with Missouri facing Arkansas in the 8-9 game at noon. The evening session opens at 6 PM with 7-seed Kentucky taking on Mississippi State, and 6-seed Georgia will face Alabama in the final game of the day.

Celina Sattelkau finished in a tie for third at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, though the Vanderbilt women’s golf team as a whole didn’t do great, finishing in 12th place.

Courtesy of Blogging the Bracket, your daily conference tournament schedule — which includes daytime basketball from the Sun Belt.

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Alabama 75, Auburn 68.

SEC Baseball: Arkansas 15, Omaha 3 ... Kentucky 5, Evansville 4 ... Alabama 8, Troy 1 ... Ole Miss 11, UL Monroe 1 ... Southern Miss 7, Mississippi State 1 ... Florida 17, FAMU 0 ... Auburn 16, UAB 1 ... LSU 11, New Orleans 3.

NBA: Hornets 119, Cavaliers 98 ... Pacers 122, Magic 114 ... 76ers 123, Knicks 108 ... Jazz 132, Rockets 127 ... Bucks 120, Heat 119 ... Pelicans 125, Kings 95 ... Thunder 119, Nuggets 107 ... Suns 120, Trail Blazers 90.

NHL: Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 1 ... Rangers 5, Blues 3 ... Stars 4, Kings 3 ... Kraken 4, Predators 3.