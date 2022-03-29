Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The David Lipscomb Improperly Pluralized Bisons

Tuesday 3/29 vs. The David Lipscomb Improperly Pluralized Bisons

6pm CT ESPN+

2021 Record: 18-29 (8-13 ASUN).

2022: Record: 12-12 (1-5 ASUN).

Player to Watch: #44 Sr. 1B Malik “The Toronto Kid” Williams (.352/.417/.571). He’s their best average and power guy (5 HR, 27 RBI).

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: #24 So. RHP Collin “Putting on the Witz” Witzke (1-0, 1.93 ERA). He got his first start of the year last week against Louisville. Though he only went 2 IP in a Johnny Wholestaff game, he was credited with the win. I’m betting the Bison(s) go back to him again today.

Oh, and it bears repeated that they beat Louisville 6-2 after losing all 3 games against Jacksonville State. The previous Tuesday, they beat Tennessee Tech in a 21-7 bludgeoning.

This is your daily reminder that baseball often makes no sense. In fact, though the Bison(s) are only 12-12, they are 4-0 on Tuesdays. I’m just glad today isn’t Tues... ah shit.

Confidence Level: High. Yes, even after this past weekend.

On the Mound (probably)

Vanderbilt #95 Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (4-0, 2.65 ERA)

vs. Lipscomb #24 So. RHP Collin “Putting on the Witz” Witzke (1-0, 1.93 ERA)

The Lineup

