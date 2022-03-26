Saturday Game Thread: at The South Cackalacky Game Penises

The less said about last night, the better. Puke, rally, beat the Penises, and take the series.
On the Mound (probably)
Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+
#97 Vanderbilt Fr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs. #29 South Cackalacky Fr. LHP Matthew “Ted Danson’s Worst TV Role” Becker (1-1, 2.65 ERA)
The Lineup
1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .349
2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .365
3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .373
4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .423
5 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .243
6 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .325
7 ss 9 Carter Young B .303
8 1b 25 Parker Noland L .271
9 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .500
See you in the comments.
