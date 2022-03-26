 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Game Thread: at The South Cackalacky Game Penises

We blew them out on Thursday; they repaid the favor last might. You know how much the Penises hate a rubber match...

By Andrew VU '04
Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The less said about last night, the better. Puke, rally, beat the Penises, and take the series.

On the Mound (probably)

Saturday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+

#97 Vanderbilt Fr. RHP Bryce “Big Richie” Cunningham (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs. #29 South Cackalacky Fr. LHP Matthew “Ted Danson’s Worst TV Role” Becker (1-1, 2.65 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .349

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .365

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .373

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .423

5 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .243

6 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .325

7 ss 9 Carter Young B .303

8 1b 25 Parker Noland L .271

9 lf 21 Calvin Hewett R .500

See you in the comments.

