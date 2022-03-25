Friday Game Thread: at The South Cackalacky Game Penises

Friday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN+

#20 Vanderbilt Fr. LHP Carter “Southpaw Sonny Gray” Holton (4-0; 2.10 ERA)

vs. #32 South Cackalacky So. RHP Will “The Colonel’s Fried Bucket of Game Penises” Sanders (3-1, 3.64 ERA)

Though last night’s game started slow, we asked Jobu to wake up bats in the 5th, and he obliged—taking the game from an 0-0 nail-biter of a pitcher’s duel to a 4-0 game. We then plated 5 in the 7th to put it away, and 1 more in the 8th for good measure.

Beyond that, neither of those big innings were propelled by slugging. Though Shockwave had a 3B and Diaz a 2B, the remaining 7 hits were singles. More than anything, this game was won via patience at the plate, as the Diamond Dores took 10 BBs and 2 HBP. Though Might Carter Young broke his hit streak with an 0-1 game, he had 3 BBs and 2 RBI. I think he’ll take that.

Always a good time when you run rule the Penises.

McBain’s final line:

7 IP 5 H 0 R 2 BB 5 K 93 pitches (56 strikes).

As I said in the comments last night, that’s the sign of a great pitcher. When you don’t have your A game, but are still able to put up 7 donuts on the scoreboard.

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .333

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .373

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .375

4 dh 12 Dominic Keegan R .440

5 lf 19 Troy LaNeve L .200

6 c 16 Jack Bulger R .242

7 ss 9 Carter Young B .319

8 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .342

9 1b 25 Parker Noland L .227

Lineup Thoughts:

It’s the same lineup as last night, save for Keegan and Bulger swapping defensive duties. While I understand that you normally don’t mess with a lineup that produced a 10-0 victory, I can’t help but wonder why Casas and Vaz are not in it once more—especially Gavin “The House” Casas, who had been on a heater of late. To be honest, though he went 1-3, LaNeve largely looked lost last night against Hall’s Mentholyptus Changeups. Noland had an 0-4 outing. Neither Casas nor Vaz is injured, as both got in the game late last night. This will be Noland’s third start at 1st in a row. Am I missing something?

See you in the comments.