19-16 (7-11)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

65 (KenPom) March 22, 2022

8:00 PM CT

Video: ESPN2

Radio: Affiliates

20-13 (8-11)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

56 (KenPom)

It’s March 22, Vanderbilt is still playing basketball, and Kentucky and Tennessee are not. Sure, we’re playing in the NIT and they already lost in the NCAA Tournament in hilarious fashion, but sometimes it is important to celebrate the little things in life.

Vanderbilt’s NIT run continued with Sunday’s 70-68 win over Dayton, which gives the Commodores a shot at a 20-win season — something that Vanderbilt hasn’t done since 2015, coincidentally also the last time the Commodores played in the NIT (and also made it to the quarterfinals.)

Tonight’s opponent, Xavier, got here by beating Cleveland State and Florida, and in between those two wins they fired their coach after four years and no NCAA Tournament appearances. The Musketeers will be coached tonight by Jonas Hayes, who’s serving as the interim coach until Sean Miller takes the reins. Yes, that Sean Miller, who previously coached at Xavier before going to Arizona and ultimately getting fired.

Have fun, expect to win. And let’s make a trip to New York.