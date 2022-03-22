Vanderbilt drops new logo and everyone hates it

It’s a random Tuesday morning in March. The baseball team will play Belmont shortly. The men’s basketball team plays at Xavier in the NIT tonight. Vanderbilt University, in its infinite wisdom, decided that we needed a new logo, and frankly it’s underwhelming (to put it nicely):

Vanderbilt University today launched a refreshed visual identity designed to reflect the university’s forward momentum and to build pride and visibility across the institution, including its athletics program.



Learn more: https://t.co/PUShFOVUje pic.twitter.com/UfV8bOCMJa — Vanderbilt University (@VanderbiltU) March 22, 2022

From best I can tell, no one, and I really mean no one, was demanding that Vanderbilt replace the latest iteration of the Star-V logo that’s been associated with Vanderbilt since forever, minus a couple of decades in the 1990s and 2000s when Vanderbilt experimented with other stuff before coming back around to a revamped version of the Star-V in the 2010s. So, I guess, in an effort to bring back the 1990s, Vanderbilt has decided to go with what can only be described as the “V” that your Create-A-Team on NCAA Football used.

More than a new set of marks and messages, today’s launch is about demonstrating who we are-to each other & to the world. We believe the lifelong pursuit of potential is more fully reached when we join with others and put in the work together. #onevanderbilt #crescereaude https://t.co/3fWu0yfELh pic.twitter.com/uLTC5a0osJ — Steve Ertel (@sevolley) March 22, 2022

Yeah, no, I don’t know what any of that means. What I do know is that outside of the people whose job it is to promote the new branding, the response has been something along the lines of what the fuck is this crap:

Vanderbilt's new logo



people who work for Vandy: wow, a stellar reminder of our new vision and new identity, truly we've done it again



everyone else: hey what the fuck this sucks pic.twitter.com/s6zbOwGveZ — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) March 22, 2022

AWWW YEAH VANDY'S GOT BEVELS AND GRADIENTS NOW pic.twitter.com/t5x27FFXo0 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 22, 2022

Grocery store brand UVA https://t.co/bkuSWuquin — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) March 22, 2022

We need to start a petition and ask Vanderbilt to go back to the former logos. The new logo is just awful. — Vandy62⚓⬇ (@vandy_62) March 22, 2022

The feedback on the new logo is absolutely disgusting from the entire fan base. Love seeing the athletic department being ripped for this after a great week of athletics. They try and find a way to ruin everything. — Braden McPherson (@McphersonBraden) March 22, 2022

I mean, what else is there to say? The reaction to this is almost universal revulsion. What are they going to do next, bulldoze Memorial Gym? You know what, forget I said that.