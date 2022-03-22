 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vanderbilt drops new logo and everyone hates it

What fresh hell is this?

By Tom Stephenson
It’s a random Tuesday morning in March. The baseball team will play Belmont shortly. The men’s basketball team plays at Xavier in the NIT tonight. Vanderbilt University, in its infinite wisdom, decided that we needed a new logo, and frankly it’s underwhelming (to put it nicely):

From best I can tell, no one, and I really mean no one, was demanding that Vanderbilt replace the latest iteration of the Star-V logo that’s been associated with Vanderbilt since forever, minus a couple of decades in the 1990s and 2000s when Vanderbilt experimented with other stuff before coming back around to a revamped version of the Star-V in the 2010s. So, I guess, in an effort to bring back the 1990s, Vanderbilt has decided to go with what can only be described as the “V” that your Create-A-Team on NCAA Football used.

Yeah, no, I don’t know what any of that means. What I do know is that outside of the people whose job it is to promote the new branding, the response has been something along the lines of what the fuck is this crap:

I mean, what else is there to say? The reaction to this is almost universal revulsion. What are they going to do next, bulldoze Memorial Gym? You know what, forget I said that.

