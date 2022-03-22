Tuesday Game Thread: vs. The Belmont University Fightin’ Lost to us in the NITs

Tuesday 3/22 vs. The Belmont University Fightin’ Lost to us in the NITs; 12pm CT on Nothing at all...

2021 Record: 22-30 (14-16 OVC).

2022: Record: 14-7.

Player to Watch: I mean... no one, as quite literally none of you will be watching this. 1st, it’s noon on a Tuesday, and 2nd, due to staffing issues, they won’t allow any fans into First Horizon Park. Why aren’t we just having this one at The Hawk, or whatever high school stadium Belmont plays in again? Anyway, if I had to pick one player to keep in mind while absently checking in on the stat tracker live stats thingy this afternoon, it would be #2 So CF Guy “Fisk” Lipscomb (.392/.478/.532 with 2 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 13 RBI, and 19-21 steals).

He’s the best player, centerfielder, and leadoff hitter. You couldn’t miss him if you tried... oh wait, quite literally none of us will be able to see him in person or on the TV. I guess you could try to hear him on our radio broadcast, but I’m not sure how.

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Hottest Pitcher: I’m not sure there’s anyone who fits the bill here, but seeing as I have locked myself into this format, I guess I’ll go with their closer, as he does have 9 saves, and that’s an impressive amount in 21 total games: #13 Sr. RHP Kyle “Dale” Brennan (1-1, 4.38 ERA, with 9 saves in 12 appearances). I don’t expect we’ll face him today, however.

Confidence Level: High.

On the Mound

Tuesday @ 6:00pm CT on SECN

Vanderbilt #95 Fr. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (3-0, 1.50 ERA)

vs. Belmont #23 Fr. RHP Jordan “Zuckerman” Zuger (1-0, 5.23 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .338

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .392

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .348

4 dh 12 Dominic Keegan R .426

5 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .296

6 c 16 Jack Bulger R .241

7 ss 9 Carter Young B .313

8 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .348

9 1b 25 Parker Noland L .222

See you in the comments.