Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #5: Call For Submissions

The Diamond Dores have won 16 games in a row since losing to the Stillwater Okie Pokes. Speaking of, these three wins against Missourah (spits) raises our record to 4-2 in the SEC-Big XII challenge, which is nice. We’re also somehow 3-0 in the SEC, despite not yet having played an SEC team. I am choosing not to question it.
Beyond that, the bats have officially woken up, as we went happy go jacky with 7 dingers on the weekend. Oh, and Mighty Carter Young? [John Wick voice] Yeah... I’m thinking he’s back.
BACK-TO-BACK jacks for the second time today. #VandyBoys on top. pic.twitter.com/sjVdEPA0oj— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 20, 2022
Anyway, I assume you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
- This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp.
- Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week.
- I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly).
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right.
- Mike Papi and Luke Smith are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.
...and that’s it.
*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.
