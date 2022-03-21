Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #5: Call For Submissions

The Diamond Dores have won 16 games in a row since losing to the Stillwater Okie Pokes. Speaking of, these three wins against Missourah (spits) raises our record to 4-2 in the SEC-Big XII challenge, which is nice. We’re also somehow 3-0 in the SEC, despite not yet having played an SEC team. I am choosing not to question it.

Beyond that, the bats have officially woken up, as we went happy go jacky with 7 dingers on the weekend. Oh, and Mighty Carter Young? [John Wick voice] Yeah... I’m thinking he’s back.

BACK-TO-BACK jacks for the second time today. #VandyBoys on top. pic.twitter.com/sjVdEPA0oj — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 20, 2022

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

