The Competing Shooty Hoops Game Thread: NIT vs. Dayton

And we return to Memorial Gym for the second round of the NIT on a Sunday when Kentucky and Tennessee’s basketball seasons are already over, after Kentucky lost to 15-seed Saint Peter’s and Tennessee blew it against Michigan yesterday, two things that you absolutely hate to see.

Anyway, Vanderbilt’s opponent today is Dayton, the last team out of the NCAA Tournament and the top seed in this quadrant of the NIT bracket. In spite of being the top seed, Dayton got sent on the road for their first round game Wednesday night thanks to their home arena being the permanent host for the NCAA’s First Four, but the Flyers won anyway over Toledo.

This time, it’s the Ohio state high school basketball championships that resulted in the Flyers getting sent to Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt guard Rodney Chatman spent the previous two years at Dayton and I am certain this will not get brought up on the broadcast at any point. We’re on ESPN2 at 2 PM CT. Have fun, expect to win.