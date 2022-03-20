Updated: Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Missourah (spits) Tigers of the Big XII

You can’t ask much more of Carter Holton or Christian Little than a 3 hit combined shutout in which they K 14 and walk only 1. Beyond that, the bats stayed hot (not as hot as Friday, of course), as Tate Kolwyck and Davis Diaz went deep, and Mighty Carter Young had yet another multi-hit game.

Christian Little, Nasty 87mph Slider...and strikes the K pose.



h/t @jakebooks pic.twitter.com/1E838oXZ37 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 19, 2022

The star of the day, even with Holton and Little cruising through an up-until-this-weekend formidable lineup, though, was freshman third baseman Davis “Diaz de los Muertos” Diaz.

Here’s what he did at the plate:

And here’s what he did at 3rd:

We took Game One 15-2 and Game Two 6-0. Today, we finish the job.

On the Mound

Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on SECN+

Vanderbilt #33 So. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (2-0, 1.29 ERA)

*Have to imagine this is an Owen/Reilly piggyback game, so expect #88 So. RHP Patrick “Life of” Reilly (2-0, 1.10 ERA) around the 5th inning.

vs. Missourah #43 Missourah Jr. RHP Austin “Human Giant” Marozas (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .328

2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .426

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .349

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .406

5 1b 39 Gavin Casas L .387

6 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .255

7 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .314

8 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .338

9 ss 9 Carter Young B .317

See you in the comments.