Updated: Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Missourah (spits) Tigers of the Big XII

You can’t ask much more of Carter Holton or Christian Little than a 3 hit combined shutout in which they K 14 and walk only 1. Beyond that, the bats stayed hot (not as hot as Friday, of course), as Tate Kolwyck and Davis Diaz went deep, and Mighty Carter Young had yet another multi-hit game.
Lets' take a look at all 10 Ks from @carterholton19 #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/Ed2jQTH9le— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 19, 2022
Christian Little, Nasty 87mph Slider...and strikes the K pose.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 19, 2022
h/t @jakebooks pic.twitter.com/1E838oXZ37
The star of the day, even with Holton and Little cruising through an up-until-this-weekend formidable lineup, though, was freshman third baseman Davis “Diaz de los Muertos” Diaz.
Here’s what he did at the plate:
Diaz got the juice #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/YTu9jYz0Kw— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 19, 2022
And here’s what he did at 3rd:
Smart baseball. #VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/tNzGhvGEbj— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 19, 2022
We took Game One 15-2 and Game Two 6-0. Today, we finish the job.
On the Mound
Sunday @ 12:00pm CT on SECN+
Vanderbilt #33 So. LHP Hunter “Mr. Manager” Owen (2-0, 1.29 ERA)
*Have to imagine this is an Owen/Reilly piggyback game, so expect #88 So. RHP Patrick “Life of” Reilly (2-0, 1.10 ERA) around the 5th inning.
vs. Missourah #43 Missourah Jr. RHP Austin “Human Giant” Marozas (0-0, 3.60 ERA)
The Lineup
1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .328
2 3b 11 Davis Diaz R .426
3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .349
4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .406
5 1b 39 Gavin Casas L .387
6 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .255
7 lf 2 Javier Vaz L .314
8 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .338
9 ss 9 Carter Young B .317
