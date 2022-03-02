Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

For the second week in a row, Vanderbilt men’s golf claimed a tournament title. Cole Sherwood fired a 61 in the final round to pace the Commodores to a two-stroke win over second-place Texas Tech at the Cabo Collegiate; Sherwood also claimed the individual championship and set two program records: his final-round 61 was the best ever by a Vanderbilt golfer, and his three-round total of 196 broke Brandt Snedeker’s program record of 198.

Meanwhile, I’ll have more on this later, but right now we’re not talking about last night’s basketball game.

Baseball claimed a 5-2 win over Central Arkansas, improving to 6-2 on the season ahead of this weekend’s four-game series at Hawaii.

Women’s golf sits in 11th place after the second day of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. They’ll close out the tournament today.

Women’s basketball opens the SEC Tournament today with an 11 AM game against Texas A&M. The SEC Network has this one.

And, MLB has cancelled the first two series of the season. Wonderful.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Texas A&M at Alabama (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Alabama -10.5, Over 152.5

Alabama -10.5, Over 152.5 LSU at Arkansas (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Arkansas -5.5, Under 141

Arkansas -5.5, Under 141 Auburn at Mississippi State (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State +3.5, Under 142.5

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 76, Georgia 68 ... South Carolina 73, Missouri 69 ... Kentucky 83, Ole Miss 72.

SEC Baseball: Western Kentucky 7, Kentucky 5 ... UT-Martin 7, Alabama 6 ... Mississippi State 2, Grambling 1 ... Georgia 7, Wofford 6 ... South Carolina 9, Appalachian State 6 ... Florida 11, North Florida 2 ... Tennessee 4, ETSU 1 ... Auburn 13, Alabama State 7 ... Texas A&M 3, Houston Baptist 2 ... Ole Miss 10, UL Monroe 2.

NBA: Wizards 116, Pistons 113 ... Celtics 107, Hawks 98 ... Raptors 109, Nets 108 ... Clippers 113, Rockets 100 ... Timberwolves 129, Warriors 114 ... Mavericks 109, Lakers 104.

NHL: Lightning 5, Senators 2 ... Oilers 3, Flyers 0 ... Blue Jackets 4, Devils 3 ... Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3 ... Flames 5, Wild 1 ... Jets 8, Canadiens 4 ... Avalanche 5, Islanders 3 ... Golden Knights 3, Sharks 1 ... Ducks 4, Bruins 3.