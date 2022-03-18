Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

(Above music selection is a tribute to Kentucky, which lol lost to 15-seed Saint Peter’s last night.)

Vanderbilt bowling hosts the Music City Classic this weekend starting today at 9:30 AM. Streaming is on Vanderbilt’s YouTube channel. This is the last tournament of the season and then it’s on to the Southland Bowling League tournament next weekend, followed by the NCAA regionals.

Women’s basketball dominated the second half to beat Murray State 73-47 in the first round of the WNIT last night. The Commodores will next face Liberty in the second round on Monday night at Memorial Gym.

Baseball allegedly opens SEC play this weekend, at least if you accept the SEC’s assertion that Missourah (spits) is an SEC member. Game 1 is tonight at 6:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+. By the way, the Sunday game has been moved up to noon thanks to basketball’s NIT second-round home game against Dayton getting scheduled for 2:00 PM on ESPN2.

Men’s tennis will play a doubleheader today, hosting LSU at 1 PM and Alabama A&M at 4:30 PM. Women’s tennis plays at Texas A&M at 5:00 PM CT.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Jacksonville State vs. Auburn (11:40 AM CT, truTV): Jacksonville State +15.5, Over 138.5

Notre Dame vs. Alabama (3:15 PM CT, TNT): Notre Dame +4, Over 153

Iowa State vs. LSU (6:20 PM CT, TBS): Iowa State +4, Under 128.5

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Loyola-Chicago vs. Ohio State (11:15 AM CT, CBS)

Montana State vs. Texas Tech (12:45 PM CT, TNT)

Yale vs. Purdue (1:00 PM CT, TBS)

Delaware vs. Villanova (1:45 PM CT, CBS)

Miami vs. USC (2:10 PM CT, truTV)

Virginia Tech vs. Texas (3:30 PM CT, TBS)

Chattanooga vs. Illinois (5:50 PM CT, TNT)

CS Fullerton vs. Duke (6:10 PM CT, CBS)

Wright State vs. Arizona (6:27 PM CT, truTV)

UAB vs. Houston (8:20 PM CT, TNT)

Davidson vs. Michigan State (8:40 PM CT, CBS)

Colgate vs. Wisconsin (8:50 PM CT, TBS)

TCU vs. Seton Hall (8:57 PM CT, truTV)

Scoreboard

NCAA Tournament: Michigan 75, Colorado State 63 ... Providence 66, South Dakota State 57 ... Memphis 64, Boise State 53 ... Baylor 85, Norfolk State 49 ... Tennessee 88, Longwood 56 ... Richmond 67, Iowa 63 ... Gonzaga 93, Georgia State 72 ... North Carolina 95, Marquette 63 ... New Mexico State 70, UConn 63 ... Saint Peter’s 85, Kentucky 79 (hahahahahahahahahahahahaha) ... St. Mary’s 82, Indiana 53 ... Creighton 72, San Diego State 69 ... Arkansas 75, Vermont 71 ... UCLA 57, Akron 53 ... Murray State 92, San Francisco 87 ... Kansas 83, Texas Southern 56.

SEC Baseball: Ole Miss 13, Auburn 6.

NBA: Pistons 134, Magic 120.

NHL: Islanders 2, Rangers 1 ... Maple Leafs 3, Hurricanes 2 ... Stars 4, Canadiens 3 ... Flyers 5, Predators 4 ... Capitals 7, Blue Jackets 2 ... Penguins 3, Blues 2 ... Oilers 6, Sabres 1 ... Red Wings 1, Canucks 0 ... Kings 3, Sharks 0 ... Golden Knights 5, Panthers 3.