Vanderbilt women’s basketball opens the WNIT tonight against Murray State. Game time is at 7 PM CT at Memorial Gym. This one’s being streamed on the SEC Network+.

Lacrosse beat Colgate 18-16, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Football opened spring practice yesterday, and the meat of the recap has to do with the three quarterbacks in spring camp (Ken Seals, Mike Wright, and early enrollee AJ Swann.) Clark Lea also had media availability after practice.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Longwood vs. Tennessee (1:45 PM CT, CBS): Longwood +18, Under 133

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Michigan vs. Colorado State (11:15 AM CT, CBS)

South Dakota State vs. Providence (11:40 AM CT, truTV)

Memphis vs. Boise State (12:45 PM CT, TNT)

Norfolk State vs. Baylor (1:00 PM CT, TBS)

Richmond vs. Iowa (2:10 PM CT, truTV)

Georgia State vs. Gonzaga (3:15 PM CT, TNT)

Marquette vs. North Carolina (3:30 PM CT, TBS)

New Mexico State vs. UConn (5:50 PM CT, TNT)

Indiana vs. St. Mary’s (6:20 PM CT, TBS)

Creighton vs. San Diego State (6:27 PM CT, truTV)

San Francisco vs. Murray State (8:40 PM CT, CBS)

Akron vs. UCLA (8:50 PM CT, TBS)

Texas Southern vs. Kansas (8:57 PM CT, truTV)

Scoreboard

NCAA Tournament: Wright State 93, Bryant 82 ... Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87.

NIT: Virginia 60, Mississippi State 57 ... Dayton 74, Toledo 55 ... Wake Forest 74, Towson 64 ... SMU 68, Nicholls 58 ... Northern Iowa 80, Saint Louis 68 ... BYU 93, Long Beach State 72 ... Florida 79, Iona 74.

SEC Baseball: Arkansas 13, Grambling 3 ... Southern Miss 3, Alabama 2.

NBA: Hornets 116, Hawks 106 ... 76ers 118, Cavaliers 114 ... Nuggets 127, Wizards 109 ... Mavericks 113, Nets 111 ... Knicks 128, Trail Blazers 98 ... Suns 129, Rockets 112 ... Timberwolves 124, Lakers 104 ... Spurs 122, Thunder 120 ... Jazz 125, Bulls 110 ... Celtics 110, Warriors 88 ... Bucks 135, Kings 126 ... Raptors 103, Clippers 100.

NHL: Blue Jackets 4, Senators 1 ... Wild 4, Bruins 2 ... Flames 6, Devils 3 ... Lightning 4, Kraken 1.