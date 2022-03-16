Good morning, and I wonder why we celebrate 3/14 as Pi Day instead of 3/16 as Stone Cold Steve Austin Day.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

So, before we get into our regularly-scheduled NIT and baseball and women’s bowling programming... oh, right, football. Spring practice opens today and ... I really don’t have much to add other than that I’ll probably have real thoughts after the spring game on April 16. Maybe. Oh, you mean to tell me the NCAA Bowling Championship is also on April 16? Never mind, then.

Basketball opened the NIT by eliminating Belmont, 82-71, behind 24 points from Jordan Wright — Wright’s second game in a row with more than 20 points after dropping 27 on Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt will play either Toledo or Dayton over the weekend in the second round.

Baseball scored three runs in the ninth to beat Michigan, 5-4, at the Hawk last night. The Commodores open SEC play against Missouri this weekend.

Women’s golf finished in 13th place at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge.

Lacrosse hosts Colgate today at 1 PM CT in the only Vanderbilt sports action of the day. Live stream will be on YouTube.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Mississippi State at Virginia (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Mississippi State +2.5, Under 123.5

Mississippi State +2.5, Under 123.5 Iona at Florida (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Iona +6.5, Over 145

NCAA Tournament Schedule

Bryant vs. Wright State (5:40 PM CT, truTV)

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers (8:10 PM CT, truTV)

Scoreboard

NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 ... Indiana 66, Wyoming 58.

NIT: VCU 90, Princeton 79 ... Oklahoma 89, Missouri State 72 ... North Texas 67, Texas State 63 ... Xavier 72, Cleveland State 68 ... Texas A&M 74, Alcorn State 62 ... Oregon 83, Utah State 72 ... Washington State 63, Santa Clara 50 ... St. Bonaventure 76, Colorado 68.

SEC Baseball: Missouri 18, Saint Louis 4 ... Indiana 20, Kentucky 7 ... Georgia 15, USC Upstate 3 ... Houston 8, Texas A&M 2 ... Tennessee 7, Eastern Kentucky 1 ... SE Louisiana 5, Ole Miss 1 ... South Carolina 12, Gardner-Webb 0 ... LSU 7, Tulane 5 ... Arkansas 14, Grambling 1.

NBA: Grizzlies 135, Pacers 102 ... Nets 150, Magic 108 ... Heat 105, Pistons 98 ... Suns 131, Pelicans 115.

NHL: Maple Leafs 4, Stars 0 ... Coyotes 6, Canadiens 3 ... Rangers 4, Ducks 3 ... Capitals 4, Islanders 3 ... Predators 4, Penguins 1 ... Jets 7, Golden Knights 3 ... Bruins 2, Blackhawks 1 ... Oilers 7, Red Wings 5 ... Canucks 6, Devils 3 ... Avalanche 3, Kings 0 ... Panthers 3, Sharks 2.