Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #4: Call For Submissions

The Dores continued their winning ways, as expected, and take a 12 game winning streak into a 2019 CWS Finals rematch game against former Diamond Dore assistant coach Erik Bakich and the Michigan Hugh Jackmans (8-7).

The Dores predictably blew out Wagner 12-7, 13-0, and 15-5 this weekend. Carter Holton continued his All-American push, taking a no hitter into the 6th a week after taking a perfecto into the 7th. McBain stumbled a bit, but Reilly and the bats picked him up. Maldo suffered an oblique injury, so Corbs went with a Johnny Wholestaff Sunday instead of starting either Devin Futrell or Christian Little. What that means—beyond wanting to save one of them for Michigan, as anyone on our staff should have had enough juice to tame the Wagner lineup—is a mystery to me.

Spencer Jones (5-6, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI), Dom Keegan (6-11, 2 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI), Gavin Casas (5-8, 2 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI), and Tate Kolwyck (5-9, 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI) drove the offense this weekend, but most players fared well against the team from Staten Island.

Anyway, I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi and Luke Smith are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC baseball teams are welcome, too. I just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.