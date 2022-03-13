Live Thread: NCAA/NIT Selection Shows

Did Vanderbilt’s season end with Friday night’s loss to Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, or will the Commodores play on?

First, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is on CBS at 5:00 PM CT. We know Vanderbilt isn’t playing in the NCAA Tournament, but we also will all watch it anyway, because this is a ritual.

The NIT — Vanderbilt’s much more likely postseason destination, though it’s certainly not a given — will announce its selections on ESPNU at 7:30 PM CT. Vanderbilt hasn’t played in the NIT since 2015.

And if that’s off the table, well, in theory there’s the CBI, which Vanderbilt has shunned in the past because it’s a pay-to-play event put on by sketchy promoters. There is also something called The Basketball Classic, which is starting this season and which has already announced Florida Gulf Coast, a school that fired its coach after the regular season, as a participant. Sounds exciting!