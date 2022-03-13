Good morning.

Today is Selection Sunday. Of no interest to Vanderbilt fans (but of interest to me as a college basketball fan): the NCAA Selection Show, airing at 5:00 PM CT on CBS. Of interest to Vanderbilt fans: the NIT Selection Show, which starts at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNU. I’m not sure if Vanderbilt will get in; of note, ten conference regular season champs have probably claimed NIT automatic bids by losing in their conference tournaments, and it’s possible that one more is coming today if Princeton loses to Yale in the Ivy League final. Two more teams joined the NIT field last night with Long Beach State and Alcorn State losing their conference finals.

Princeton is it for today, though. The SEC and Big 10 are clearly multi-bid leagues, and in the AAC and Atlantic 10 finals, Houston and Davidson are almost certainly getting in even with a loss.

Baseball will finish off its three-game series against Wagner at 1 PM CT today, with streaming on SEC Network+. Men’s tennis briefly steps out of SEC play to host Drake at 9 AM CT, and they’ll be followed by the women hosting Missouri at 12:30. Women’s golf opens the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge today in Los Angeles.

In other news, LSU fired Will Wade and his child-bearing hips with cause, days after receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA (and released portions of the Notice of Allegations indicate that Will Wade committed a Level 1 violation a full year after the “strong-ass offer” tape dropped, and also, that he bribed the ex-fiancee of a player to keep her mouth shut about NCAA violations.)

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee (12:00 PM CT, ESPN): Texas A&M +6.5, Under 130.5

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Texas A&M 82, Arkansas 64 ... Tennessee 69, Kentucky 62.

SEC Baseball: Texas 9, South Carolina 5 ... Santa Clara 16, Texas A&M 5 (Game 1) ... Florida 16, Seton Hall 4 (Game 1) ... Missouri 4, San Francisco 1 ... LSU 5, Bethune-Cookman 1 ... Arkansas 10, UIC 1 ... Alabama 14, Binghamton 2 ... Texas A&M 10, Santa Clara 2 (Game 2) ... Florida 11, Seton Hall 9 (Game 2).

NBA: Timberwolves 113, Heat 104 ... Bulls 101, Cavaliers 91 ... Pacers 119, Spurs 108 ... Warriors 122, Bucks 109 ... Raptors 127, Nuggets 115 ... Jazz 134, Kings 125 ... Trail Blazers 127, Wizards 118.

NHL: Blues 7, Predators 4 ... Hurricanes 3, Flyers 1 ... Bruins 3, Coyotes 2 ... Kraken 4, Canadiens 3 ... Blackhawks 6, Senators 3 ... Devils 2, Ducks 1 ... Flames 3, Red Wings 0 ... Rangers 7, Stars 4 ... Sharks 5, Kings 0 ... Oilers 4, Lightning 1.