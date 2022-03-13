Sunday Game Thread: vs. The Wagner University Fightin’ Fans in the Stands

Sunday @ 1:00pm CT on SECN+
vs. Wagner #36 Jr. RHP Eric “Alison” Crouse (0-0, 4.15 ERA)
Though McBain had his first down start of the season, Carter Holton continued to make his case not just for Freshman All-American, but for the overall All-American team, as he took a no-no into the 6th 6 days after taking a perfecto into the 7th. Is that good?
Another dominant outing for Carter Holton.
6.0 shutout innings
6.0 shutout innings
Career-high 13 strikeouts
The Dores’ bats picked things up for McBain, and though Wagner led 7-4 after 5, we won Game One 12-7. Game Two was effectively over by the end of the first inning, as Holton and the rest cruised to a 13-0 shutout.
You’re on your own in the comments for this one, as I’ll be at a different baseball game today. Will watch it on replay when I get home.
Let’s watch some dingers before this one starts:
Spence. No-doubter.
Here's another look at Dom's homer.
Let’s hit a few more today.
