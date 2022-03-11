 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 33: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Kentucky Wildcats — Open Game Thread

Can Vanderbilt make it three wins in three nights?

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament-Missouri Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

17-15 (7-11)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
67 (KenPom)

March 11, 2022
7:30 PM CT
Video: SEC Network
25-6 (14-4)
5 (AP)
5 (Coaches)
2 (KenPom)

Vanderbilt’s season looked dead with fourteen minutes remaining in last night’s game against Alabama, and then the Commodores rallied from 15 back to conquer the Crimson Tide and stay alive in the SEC Tournament.

That puts the Commodores in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2017. Also happening for the first time since 2017: Vanderbilt will finish the season with at least a .500 record, and the Commodores might also make a postseason tournament (possibly the NIT) for the first time since then.

On tap tonight, Kentucky. You know them. Vanderbilt played them twice in the regular season, with the Wildcats winning 78-66 in Nashville and 77-70 in Lexington. Will Kentucky make it 3-for-3 tonight in Tampa? As they say, it’s hard to beat a good team three times, so the question of the day is: is Vanderbilt a good team?

Anyway, have fun, expect to win.

