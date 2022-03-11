Good morning.

Vanderbilt basketball advanced to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2017 after beating Alabama 82-76 last night, erasing a 15-point second-half deficit in the process. Now, the Commodores will move on to face Kentucky for the third time this season tonight at about 7:30 PM CT. Tonight’s game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Meanwhile, I’m laughing at this.

Pippen says before the game an Alabama coach told him something along the lines of "You asked for it, you're gonna get it" https://t.co/pPRVijeV2a — Robbie Weinstein (@rwweinstein) March 11, 2022

Baseball will play a doubleheader today against Wagner to start a three-game series. This was altered from the original plan due to the possibility of freezing weather. Today’s first game will start at noon CT with the second game coming 45 minutes later; both games will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Plenty of other sports action today: men’s tennis hosts Texas A&M (6 PM CT); women’s tennis hosts Arkansas at 1; and lacrosse hosts UMass at 4 PM CT.

MLB’s stupid labor dispute has apparently ended, and it’s ended in time for them to still get a full season in (albeit starting on April 7, which is fine, because now it doesn’t even overlap with college hoops season.)

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Texas A&M vs. Auburn (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Texas A&M +9, Over 139

Texas A&M +9, Over 139 LSU vs. Arkansas (approx. 1:30 PM CT, ESPN): Arkansas -2.5, Over 139

Arkansas -2.5, Over 139 Mississippi State vs. Tennessee (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Tennessee -6.5, Under 131

Tennessee -6.5, Under 131 Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky (approx. 7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +11.5, Under 142.5

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Texas A&M 83, Florida 80 ... LSU 76, Missouri 68 ... Mississippi State 73, South Carolina 51.

SEC Baseball: Arkansas 12, UIC 4 (Game 1) ... Arkansas 5, UIC 4 (Game 2).

NBA: Nets 129, 76ers 100 ... Warriors 113, Nuggets 102.

NHL: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 3 ... Sabres 3, Golden Knights 1 ... Coyotes 5, Maple Leafs 4 ... Senators 4, Kraken 3 ... Wild 6, Red Wings 5 ... Panthers 6, Flyers 3 ... Jets 2, Devils 1 ... Hurricanes 2, Avalanche 0 ... Islanders 6, Blue Jackets 0 ... Blues 6, Rangers 2 ... Predators 4, Ducks 1 ... Flames 4, Lightning 1 ... Sharks 4, Kings 3.