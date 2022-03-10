16-15 (7-11)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

69 (KenPom) March 10, 2022

7:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: Affiliates

19-12 (9-9)

36 (AP)

31 (Coaches)

22 (KenPom)

After a shockingly easy 86-51 win over Georgia in the opening round of the SEC Tournament, Vanderbilt advances to play Alabama tonight in the second round.

The last time these two teams met sixteen days ago, it was a see-saw battle that saw Vanderbilt jump out to a nine-point lead in the first half before a 15-2 Alabama run midway through the second half gave the Tide a considerable lead before a furious Vanderbilt rally came up just short in a 74-72 loss. Both Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jordan Wright (who missed a layup that would have sent the game to overtime) want another shot at Alabama based on their comments after last night’s game.

Vanderbilt used all fifteen players on the roster last night, something that I don’t thnk will happen again tonight, but it’s likely that everyone is available again tonight, something that’s been true at almost no point this season.

Have fun, expect to win.