Four Factors Four Factors Vanderbilt Georgia Four Factors Vanderbilt Georgia eFG% 58.82% 31.91% OR% 32.43% 16.22% TO% 13.04% 21.74% FT Rate 13.24% 57.45%

I’m hesitant to try to take too much away from last night’s game, because at least to the untrained eye, Georgia didn’t appear to have any desire to be in Tampa any longer than they absolutely had to. The result was Vanderbilt completely dominated three of the four factors, and even the fourth, free throw rate, might have just been summed up by a play late in the first half when Scotty Pippen Jr. drove from the top of the key to the basket untouched for a layup.

You can’t get fouled if no one even touches you. (SEC refs: “Challenge accepted.”)

The really good news is that if you’re in a situation where you’re trying to win five games in five days, the best thing that can happen is having the first game be so uncompetitive that you can sit the starters for most of the second half. Vanderbilt outscored Georgia 21-2 over a ten-minute stretch in the first half and went into halftime with a 35-14 lead; then, after Georgia briefly showed a little life in the first couple of minutes out of halftime, Vanderbilt went on a 15-2 run to go up 53-23 with about 13 minutes left and then Vanderbilt’s bench took over. Scotty Pippen Jr. was pulled with 15:04 (!) left, Jordan Wright left at the 12:32 mark, and neither of them returned. Drew Weikert played the final 6:39 of the game, walk-on Max Adelman nearly doubled his minutes played total for the season, and walk-on Graham Calton scored his first points in a Vanderbilt uniform.

Anyway, we won’t have Tom Crean to kick around any more.

Individual Stats

Individual Stats Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Jordan Wright 21 4 6 3 4 0 0 2 5 7 11 3 2 2 1 1 11.2 14.16 0.67 Shane Dezonie 17 4 5 2 3 0 0 1 3 4 10 0 1 0 0 0 10.4 13.15 0.77 Scotty Pippen Jr. 23 6 12 1 3 1 2 1 1 2 14 3 1 1 1 2 9.8 12.39 0.54 Myles Stute 24 3 7 3 7 2 3 1 4 5 11 2 1 0 1 0 9.4 11.89 0.50 Terren Frank 12 2 3 1 2 0 0 2 1 3 5 1 0 0 0 0 5 6.32 0.53 Tyrin Lawrence 12 2 4 1 3 2 2 0 2 2 7 2 0 0 0 0 4.8 6.07 0.51 Trey Thomas 20 2 7 2 6 0 0 1 1 2 6 2 3 0 0 0 4.2 5.31 0.27 Quentin Millora-Brown 19 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 4 5.06 0.27 Drew Weikert 7 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 2 0 0 1 4 5.06 0.72 Rodney Chatman 10 3 7 1 4 1 1 0 1 1 8 3 2 1 0 0 3.8 4.81 0.48 Graham Calton 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2.7 3.41 1.71 Max Adelman 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0.3 0.38 0.09 Liam Robbins 13 2 6 0 1 0 0 0 3 3 4 1 1 3 2 0 0.2 0.25 0.02 Gabe Dorsey 8 1 4 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 -0.7 -0.89 -0.11 Jamaine Mann 8 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 3 4 0 4 1 0 0 0 -1.1 -1.39 -0.17

I mean, easily the most notable thing about last night’s box score is that all 15 players on Vanderbilt’s roster got into the game. That includes players who have been injured (Rodney Chatman, Jamaine Mann), guys who haven’t been seen much lately (Gabe Dorsey), and little-used walk-ons Max Adelman and Graham Calton, who had previously appeared only against a pair of SWAC opponents in November and Austin Peay just before Christmas.

The top four are three starters who had good shooting nights (Jordan Wright, Scotty Pippen, and Myles Stute) before resting most of the second half, and Shane Dezonie, who played his most minutes since the South Carolina game in January and probably had his best game in a Vanderbilt uniform.

Dezonie, by the way, is a guy who I’m looking forward to see develop over the next couple of years. The talent is there.

Speaking of which, it’s nice to see Tyrin Lawrence and Terren Frank have decent games off the bench.

Quentin Millora-Brown didn’t do much that shows up in the box score, but also posted the highest plus/minus of any player last night at +33 (!).

Not a whole lot to say about the rest: Rodney Chatman is clearly still limited, but Stack is electing to play him because, basically, why the hell not since his college career will (probably) be ending this week. Liam Robbins will need to do more than this if Vanderbilt is to beat Alabama tonight.

What’s Next

Vanderbilt advances to the second round of the SEC Tournament tonight, where they’ll play Alabama. Alabama beat Vanderbilt 74-72 in the teams’ lone meeting at Memorial Gym a couple of weeks ago. Tonight’s game will be televised on the SEC Network and will tip off approximately half an hour after the first game of the evening session between Mississippi State and South Carolina (that game tips off at 5 PM CT, so about 7:30 or so is a good guess.)