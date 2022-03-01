So, we’re down to the last couple of games of the regular season, Vanderbilt is 14-14, 6-10 in the SEC, much better than the last few years but still not exactly where we want to be in that we’re not making the NCAA Tournament this year. It’s definitely a positive sign but also possibly fleeting what with this probably being Scotty Pippen’s final game at Memorial Gym. (Some still hold out hope that he will return; I, however, do not.)

Tonight’s opponent, Florida, desperately needs a win — sitting at 18-11 and with a resume that puts them squarely on the bubble and staring at a probable loss on Saturday when Kentucky comes to town. In other words, Vanderbilt can potentially play its way out of the bottom four in the SEC and also ruin Florida’s tournament hopes. This frankly sounds like a win-win and something we should definitely consider doing.

And if not, hello, Wednesday night. Have fun, expect to win.