Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #11: Call For Submissions

What’s that, Frank the Tank?
With back to back wins over LSU and Missourah (spits), this team has some life again.
️ Highlights from the win. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/ofnf0b2tBK— Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) February 9, 2022
I assume you have questions.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.
- Post your questions here in the comments.
- I will take the best questions, and possibly narrow down those that deal with the same topic. Then, all Anchor of Gold community writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers are usually published 3 days after the call for submissions is issued.
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions.
- Ted Skuchas is a living legend.
- Josh Henderson has a year of eligibility left.
- Jeff Green traveled.
