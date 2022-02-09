Good morning.

So we start with some important football news: Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been hired away by Michigan. Minter spent just a year with the Commodores, and Vanderbilt’s undermanned defense gave up 35.8 ppg, but apparently Jim Harbaugh liked enough of what he saw to offer him the spot.

Reportedly, Vanderbilt is elevating Nick Howell, who was hired to be the team’s defensive backs coach earlier this offseason but spent the past six years as Virginia’s defensive coordinator, and three years before that at BYU. This isn’t a promising hire if you look at what Virginia’s defense did last season (31.8 ppg), but the five seasons before that saw the Cavaliers allow 29.6, 27.1, 20.1, 28.4, and 33.8. That 2018 performance was strong, and two of his three defenses at BYU were as well.

Basketball beat Missouri 70-62 last night behind 19 points from Scotty Pippen Jr. and double-doubles from both Quentin Millora-Brown and Jordan Wright. That puts Vanderbilt at 13-10 on the season, and with seven games left, the Commodores need to go 3-4 down the stretch to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2016-17. That seems like a big deal!

Women’s golf finished second behind Florida at the FAU Paradise Invitational, which concluded on Tuesday.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Georgia at Florida (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Georgia +14, Under 142.5

Alabama at Ole Miss (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Ole Miss +6, Under 144

Tennessee at Mississippi State (8:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Mississippi State +1, Under 136

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: LSU 76, Texas A&M 68 ... Kentucky 86, South Carolina 76 ... Arkansas 80, Auburn 76.

NBA: Suns 114, 76ers 109 ... Hawks 133, Pacers 112 ... Celtics 126, Nets 91 ... Grizzlies 135, Clippers 109 ... Pelicans 110, Rockets 97 ... Mavericks 116, Pistons 86 ... Nuggets 132, Knicks 115 ... Bucks 131, Lakers 116 ... Magic 113, Trail Blazers 95 ... Timberwolves 134, Kings 114.

NHL: Senators 4, Hurricanes 3 ... Penguins 4, Bruins 2 ... Devils 7, Canadiens 1 ... Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 4 ... Jets 2, Wild 0 ... Golden Knights 4, Oilers 0 ... Canucks 5, Coyotes 1.