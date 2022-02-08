9-13 (3-6)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

127 (KenPom) February 8, 2022

8:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

12-10 (4-6)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

81 (KenPom)

All right! So, Vanderbilt got a win on Saturday night, building a 21-point lead over LSU before... ahem... LSU made a game of it, but the Commodores prevailed 75-66.

Now, tonight, Vanderbilt gets Missouri, a team that’s had a rough go of it this season — the Tigers are 9-13, a record that includes a loss to UMKC (currently ranked 230 in KenPom) back in November as well as an 87-43 beatdown at the hands of Arkansas. Still, the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 70-66 win at Texas A&M on Saturday, and that four-game losing streak included a pair of one-point losses, one to Auburn. They’re probably not as bad as their record looks; still, Vanderbilt is a 7-point favorite tonight, which hasn’t been a thing that’s happened too often of late.

Vanderbilt was without Liam Robbins last time out after he rolled his ankle in practice, but from the sound of things he might be available tonight (note that I’m writing this at about 4:30, so there’s a good chance new information has come out by now.) Have fun, expect to win.