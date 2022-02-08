Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt basketball looks to build on Saturday’s win over LSU as they host Missourah (spits) tonight at 8 PM CT on the SEC Network. These Tigers are 9-13 this season and 3-6 in the SEC, but they ended a four-game losing streak with a 70-66 win at Texas A&M on Saturday — and a couple of weeks ago they lost to Auburn by one point.

Women’s golf shot 18-under-par on Monday at the FAU Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton and trail only Mississippi State entering today’s action, which opened at 6:30 AM CT.

Sarah Fuller signed a professional soccer contract.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

LSU at Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU -2, Under 132

LSU -2, Under 132 Kentucky at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky -11.5, Under 141.5

Kentucky -11.5, Under 141.5 Auburn at Arkansas (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Arkansas +2, Over 148.5

Arkansas +2, Over 148.5 Missouri at Vanderbilt (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +7, Over 131.5

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: LSU 68, Ole Miss 64.

NBA: Raptors 116, Hornets 101 ... Heat 121, Wizards 100 ... Suns 127, Bulls 124 ... Warriors 110, Thunder 98 ... Jazz 113, Knicks 104.

NHL: Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 3 ... Senators 4, Devils 1.