Anchor Drop, February 8, 2022: Missourah (spits)

Vanderbilt hosts the school we don’t recognize.

By Tom Stephenson
Tough break, Missouri.
Aaron M. Sprecher

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt basketball looks to build on Saturday’s win over LSU as they host Missourah (spits) tonight at 8 PM CT on the SEC Network. These Tigers are 9-13 this season and 3-6 in the SEC, but they ended a four-game losing streak with a 70-66 win at Texas A&M on Saturday — and a couple of weeks ago they lost to Auburn by one point.

Women’s golf shot 18-under-par on Monday at the FAU Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton and trail only Mississippi State entering today’s action, which opened at 6:30 AM CT.

Sarah Fuller signed a professional soccer contract.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

  • LSU at Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU -2, Under 132
  • Kentucky at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky -11.5, Under 141.5
  • Auburn at Arkansas (6:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Arkansas +2, Over 148.5
  • Missouri at Vanderbilt (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Missouri +7, Over 131.5

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: LSU 68, Ole Miss 64.

NBA: Raptors 116, Hornets 101 ... Heat 121, Wizards 100 ... Suns 127, Bulls 124 ... Warriors 110, Thunder 98 ... Jazz 113, Knicks 104.

NHL: Maple Leafs 4, Hurricanes 3 ... Senators 4, Devils 1.

