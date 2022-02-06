Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
Well, we’ve got kind of a busy Sunday on our hands, with three Vanderbilt teams at home. Women’s basketball hosts Alabama at 2 PM CT at Memorial Gym, with the SEC Network providing television coverage. And both tennis teams are at home as well: the men host Lipscomb at 9 AM, while the women are in action at 1 against Louisville. Live stream is here.
Men’s basketball survived a 16-0 second-half run to beat LSU 75-66. That improves the team to 12-10 on the season and, you know, finishing with a winning record would be a good sign of progress for this team.
Scoreboard
SEC Basketball: Tennessee 81, South Carolina 57 ... Auburn 74, Georgia 72 ... Florida 62, Ole Miss 57 ... Missouri 70, Texas A&M 66 ... Kentucky 66, Alabama 55 ... Arkansas 63, Mississippi State 55.
NBA: Grizzlies 135, Magic 115 ... Heat 104, Hornets 86 ... Suns 95, Wizards 80 ... Lakers 122, Knicks 115 ... Bucks 137, Trail Blazers 108 ... Kings 113, Thunder 103.
