Vanderbilt retires Shan Foster’s jersey, beats LSU 75-66

Louisiana native Shan Foster left Vanderbilt in 2008 as the school’s all-time leading scorer, and on Saturday night, with LSU in town, Vanderbilt finally hung his jersey in the rafters.

And in addition to the halftime tribute, the team put on a tribute to Shan as well. The Commodores sank 13-of-32 three-pointers, building a 43-25 lead at halftime and extending it out to 69-48 in the second half before hanging on for dear life in the wake of a 16-0 LSU run that made the last few minutes more anxiety-inducing than they needed to be before Vanderbilt put the game away for a 75-66 win.

The star of the night, surprisingly, was not Scotty Pippen Jr., though he did have 10 assists. With Pippen going 2-for-12 from the floor, the rest of the team simply picked up the slack, with Rodney Chatman leading the way with 24 points, followed by Myles Stute with 17 and Jordan Wright with 13.

With the win, Vanderbilt improves to 12-10 on the season and 4-6 in SEC play — the first time since 2017-18 that the Commodores have won more than three SEC games. Vanderbilt hosts Missouri on Tuesday night.