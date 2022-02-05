16-6 (4-5)

25 (AP)

25 (Coaches)

15 (KenPom) February 5, 2022

5:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WLAC 1510 AM / WNRQ 98.3 FM(Affiliates)

11-10 (3-6)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

89 (KenPom)

Okay, look, it’s not like Vanderbilt has been great this season. But LSU is coming to town in a bit of a funk, having lost five of its last six including a loss to Ole Miss at home their last time out. Apparently, they’re going to be without Xavier Pinson, while Vanderbilt is back to full strength for the first time all season with Liam Robbins making his debut on Wednesday.

There was also the pathetic attempt by Will Wade to work the refs ahead of the game, because Will Wade is a whiner who is mad that SEC refs are actually calling fouls on his team, which I am sure they are not actually committing, mind you. He also thinks it’s bullshit that the refs give Scotty Pippen Jr. a ton of foul calls, and anyway, there’s nobody in the conference who I would rather hand an L to.

Have fun, expect to win. (There, I said it. Are you happy now?) And by “expect to win” I am of course referring to the comments.