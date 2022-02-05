Good morning.

Vanderbilt basketball hosts LSU tonight (this afternoon?) at 5:00 PM CT at Memorial Gym. Tonight’s game will air on the SEC Network, and LSU head coach and former Vanderbilt ballboy Will Wade decided to air his grievances about officiating on Thursday night, where he specifically called out Vanderbilt for drawing fouls on 38 percent of its offensive possessions. Yep, that’s right, the man decided that he was going to accuse SEC referees of showing favoritism toward Vanderbilt.

Women’s tennis swept a doubleheader on Friday, first doing what the football team couldn’t and beating East Tennessee State, then beating North Alabama 7-0. The men’s match against Drake was postponed due to weather.

It’s totally looking like MLB’s season is going to start on time. Nothing to see here.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Tennessee at South Carolina (12:00 PM CT, CBS): South Carolina +7.5, Under 137

Auburn at Georgia (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Auburn -16.5, Over 153.5

Ole Miss at Florida (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Florida -8.5, Under 132

Missouri at Texas A&M (3:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Missouri +9.5, Under 132

LSU at Vanderbilt (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +4, Over 133

Kentucky at Alabama (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama +1, Over 157

Mississippi State at Arkansas (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Arkansas -5, Under 147

Scoreboard

NBA: Cavaliers 102, Hornets 101 ... Celtics 102, Pistons 93 ... Bulls 122, Pacers 115 ... Raptors 125, Hawks 114 ... Spurs 131, Rockets 106 ... Jazz 125, Nets 102 ... Pelicans 113, Nuggets 105 ... Mavericks 107, 76ers 98 ... Thunder 96, Trail Blazers 93.