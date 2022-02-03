Good morning.

Vanderbilt closed out its 2022 signing class with five more additions on Wednesday. Two previous commits, defensive back Jeffrey Ugo and quarterback Walter Taylor, made things official yesterday. Offensive lineman Leyton Nelson flipped from UCF to Vanderbilt on Tuesday before signing early Wednesday morning, and Vanderbilt picked up two local signees in tight end Andrew Paige from Goodlettsville, and defensive back Jameson Wharton from Hendersonville.

In all, Vanderbilt’s class is ranked 29th in the 247 Sports composite — and 20th in 247’s own rankings. Rivals has the class 33rd. Both rankings represent Vanderbilt’s best finish since the 2013 class.

Men’s basketball fought hard, but lost 77-70 at Kentucky, and Kentucky fans for some reason are extremely salty about Jerry Stackhouse:

Stackhouse has snubbed Cal’s hannshake in (at least) the last three meetings. I noticed it last season, so watched for it starting this yr. Cal has (usually) made the effort but Stackhouse snubbed him. So last night Cal walked away first. Stackhouse is a sore loser. — Christine Fields (@iChrisFields) February 3, 2022

Oh my God who the hell cares. (Lots of salty replies to that Tom Hart tweet, some of them accusing Vanderbilt of playing dirty or being too physical, or gasp calling a timeout with 14 seconds left and down by 7. How dare he.) Meanwhile, this continues to be accurate:

Every Vanderbilt game at Kentucky is the same: Kentucky comes out looking shocked that Vanderbilt has actual basketball players, game is close for about 30 minutes, then Kentucky makes a run to put the game away possibly aided by favorable whistles. Like clockwork. — Well it’s Groundhog Day. Again. (@anchorofgold) February 2, 2022

And, women’s basketball visits Georgia tonight at 6 PM CT. Game is on the SEC Network+. The women have suddenly won two in a row after starting SEC play 1-5.

