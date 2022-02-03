Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #10: Call For Submissions

Well, we lost 70-77 (that’s bad!), but played tough against one of the top teams in the nation (that’s good!) who also had the entire officiating crew putting their thumbs on the scale (that’s infuriating!). Beyond the ramifications of just this game, with both Robbins and Chatman suiting up, we finally have our full roster available (that’s potentially very good, but maybe too late in the season?).

Though Robbins still moves like a just-born giraffe, you could see hints of what had us so excited about him in last night’s Big Blue Homer Whistle-Fest. Take this bit of defensive perfection, for one:

SPJ may well have had his best game of the season, as well, putting up 33 against Tshiebwe’s List. That’s damn near half of our offensive output.

Anyway, I’m sure you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.