Vanderbilt baseball has its first series win of the season after Saturday’s 10-7 win over Army, which improved the Commodores to 4-2 on the season. The series finale will be today at 1 PM Ct on the SEC Network+.

Men’s basketball lost 74-69 at Mississippi State, dropping to 14-14 on the season (6-10 in the SEC.)

Bowling went 5-0 yesterday at the Stallings Invitational and has the 1-seed in the event, which started this morning at 7:25 AM. Streaming is on the YouTube channel.

Women’s basketball closes its regular season today at Alabama, with game time at 2 PM CT on the SEC Network+. Today’s contest will be one of the last games for longtime radio broadcaster Charlie Mattos, who’s retiring after the season.

Men’s golf opens the three-day Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, today. The team is coming off a win in its first event of the spring at the Prestige last week. Action today starts at 10 AM CT; live scoring here.

Men’s tennis faces unbeaten Cornell at 8 AM CT. Women’s tennis has a doubleheader at home today, facing Wofford at 10 AM and Belmont at 3 PM.

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Florida 84, Georgia 72 ... Arkansas 75, Kentucky 73 ... Texas A&M 76, Ole Miss 66 ... Tennessee 67, Auburn 62 ... Alabama 90, South Carolina 71 ... LSU 75, Missouri 55.

SEC Baseball: South Carolina 10, George Washington 6 (Game 1) ... Tennessee 29, Iona 0 ... Kentucky 13, Western Michigan 12 ... Georgia 10, Akron 0 (Game 1) ... LSU 9, Southern 2 ... Mississippi State 10, Northern Kentucky 1 ... Auburn 4, Yale 3 (Game 1) ... Texas 2, Alabama 0 ... South Carolina 5, George Washington 0 (Game 2) ... Florida 13, Georgia State 4 ... Georgia 7, Akron 2 (Game 2) ... Yale 5, Auburn 4 (Game 2).

NBA: Celtics 113, Pistons 104 ... Hawks 127, Raptors 100 ... Cavaliers 92, Wizards 86 ... Heat 133, Spurs 129 ... Grizzlies 116, Bulls 110 ... Nets 126, Bucks 123 ... Nuggets 115, Kings 110.

NHL: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 ... Flyers 2, Capitals 1 ... Penguins 1, Rangers 0 ... Canadiens 2, Senators 1 ... Lightning 3, Predators 2 ... Maple Leafs 10, Red Wings 7 ... Flames 7, Wild 3 ... Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 ... Bruins 3, Sharks 1 ... Kings 5, Islanders 2.

SEC Basketball Standings (through Saturday’s games)