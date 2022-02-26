14-13 (6-9)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

75 (KenPom) February 26, 2022

12:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: Affiliates

16-12 (7-8)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

43 (KenPom)

As Vanderbilt’s basketball season winds down, the Commodores are closing in on their first winning season since 2016-17 — though they’ll have to win two of the remaining three regular season games to pull that off. The first of those three is today in Starkville, Mississippi, where the Mississippi State Bulldogs have been struggling of late: after starting the season 12-4, and 3-1 in the SEC, the Bulldogs have gone 4-8 and probably played their way off the NCAA Tournament bubble with a loss at South Carolina on Wednesday night.

In other words, this game’s totally winnable, but it’s not as though Vanderbilt has been playing great themselves of late: the Commodores have lost three of four and blew it in the second half against Alabama on Tuesday night. That game still did lead to a hilarious amount of Alabama fans whining about Scotty PIppen Jr. getting calls, because if there’s one thing we know, it’s that SEC referees have always given Vanderbilt all the calls and especially when they’re playing Alabama.

Have fun, expect to win.