Vanderbilt basketball travels to Mississippi State today for a 12:00 PM CT tip on the SEC Network. The Commodores are currently 14-13, 6-9 in the SEC, while Mississippi State is sliding, having lost five of its last seven.

Baseball beat Army 7-2 in the series opener Friday, with Patrick Reilly striking out nine batters over four innings. The Hustler also has a recap of the game. The Commodores and Black Knights will pick things back up with the second game today at 2 PM CT at the Hawk; streaming is on SEC Network+.

Bowling leads the Stallings Invitational after the first day of the event. Action starts today at 8:30 AM CT, with streaming available on Vanderbilt’s YouTube channel.

Lacrosse improved to 3-0 on the season with a 17-11 win over Elon.

Men’s tennis lost its first game of the season with a 6-1 loss at Harvard yesterday.

SEC Basketball Schedule and Picks

Florida at Georgia (11:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Georgia +10, Over 144

Georgia +10, Over 144 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (12:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Vanderbilt +6.5, Under 135.5

Vanderbilt +6.5, Under 135.5 Kentucky at Arkansas (1:00 PM CT, CBS): Arkansas -3, Over 146

Arkansas -3, Over 146 Texas A&M at Ole Miss (2:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Texas A&M +2, Under 134.5

Texas A&M +2, Under 134.5 Auburn at Tennessee (3:00 PM CT, ESPN): Tennessee -3.5, Under 140.5

Tennessee -3.5, Under 140.5 South Carolina at Alabama (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina +11.5, Under 153.5

South Carolina +11.5, Under 153.5 Missouri at LSU (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network): LSU -13.5, Under 132.5

Scoreboard

SEC Baseball: Penn 2, Texas A&M 1 ... South Carolina 13, George Washington 4 ... Northern Kentucky 7, Mississippi State 6 ... Kentucky 14, Western Michigan 3 ... Tennessee 27, Iona 1 ... Ole Miss 10, VCU 4 ... Georgia 1, Akron 0 ... Arkansas 5, Indiana 2 ... Texas 1, Alabama 0 ... Florida 4, Georgia State 1 ... Missouri 4, UL Monroe 3 ... Auburn 9, Yale 0 ... LSU 6, Towson 0.

NBA: Hornets 125, Raptors 93 ... Thunder 129, Pacers 125 ... Magic 119, Rockets 111 ... Spurs 157, Wizards 153 ... Heat 115, Knicks 100 ... 76ers 133, Timberwolves 102 ... Pelicans 117, Suns 102 ... Jazz 114, Mavericks 109 ... Clippers 105, Lakers 102.

NHL: Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 0 ... Blues 5, Sabres 3 ... Blackhawks 8, Devils 5 ... Avalanche 6, Jets 3 ... Coyotes 3, Golden Knights 1 ... Kings 4, Ducks 1.