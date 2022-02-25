Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt bowling will be in action this weekend at the Stallings Invitational in Greensboro, North Carolina, which I like to imagine is named for Kevin Stallings. Action starts today at 8:55 AM CT, and you can stream on Vanderbilt’s YouTube Channel (thankfully, no paywall this time.)

Baseball opens a three-game weekend series against Army today at 4:30 PM CT, streaming on the SEC Network+. (Somebody really needs to explain the 4:30 starts to me: why pick a time that’s both not a day game and also not late enough to qualify as a night game? Like, what the hell is the purpose of this?)

In other sports today, lacrosse is at Elon at noon CT, stream unfortunately behind a paywall. Men’s tennis visits Harvard at 4:00 PM CT.

Women’s basketball closed out its home schedule last night with a 63-59 win over a Top 25 Florida team. With one game left on the schedule, the Commodores are now 13-16 and 4-11 in the SEC.

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 86, Mississippi State 64 ... Kentucky 78, Missouri 63 ... LSU 58, Alabama 50 ... Ole Miss 72, Auburn 52 ... Georgia 63, Arkansas 62 ... South Carolina 89, Texas A&M 48.

NBA: Pistons 106, Cavaliers 103 ... Celtics 129, Nets 106 ... Bulls 112, Hawks 108 ... Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 114 ... Suns 124, Thunder 104 ... Warriors 132, Trail Blazers 95 ... Nuggets 128, Kings 110.

NHL: Maple Leafs 3, Wild 1 ... Blue Jackets 6, Panthers 3 ... Rangers 4, Capitals 1 ... Devils 6, Penguins 1 ... Predators 2, Stars 1 ... Canucks 7, Flames 1 ... Bruins 3, Kraken 2 ... Sharks 4, Islanders 3.