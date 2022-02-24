Good morning.

After a rough Tuesday, men’s golf shot 14-under par on Wednesday and wound up winning the Prestige in La Quinta, California, by ten shots over Oregon. Three Vanderbilt golfers wound up in the top 16 of the individual competition.

Baseball beat Evansville, 9-0, in a game shortened to six innings by the weather. More from The Hustler.

Women’s basketball hosts Florida tonight at 5:30 PM CT on the SEC Network, on what will be the Commodores’ Senior Night. The Hustler writes more about Shea Ralph’s first season (along with her husband/assistant coach, Tom Garrick.)

Also from the Hustler: podcasting on the Alabama loss and the weekend baseball series.

And finally, in non-sports-related news, Vladimir Putin sucks.

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: South Carolina 66, Mississippi State 56 ... Auburn 77, Ole Miss 64 ... Kentucky 71, LSU 66.

SEC Baseball: Ole Miss 15, Arkansas State 5 ... Kentucky 3, Bellarmine 2 ... Alabama 9, Alabama State 2 ... Tennessee 16, UNC Asheville 1 ... Auburn 13, Troy 1 ... Missouri 19, Southern 8 ... Louisiana Tech 11, LSU 6 ... Florida 3, North Florida 1.

NHL: Lightning 5, Oilers 3 ... Stars 3, Jets 2 ... Avalanche 5, Red Wings 2 ... Canadiens 4, Sabres 0 ... Kings 3, Coyotes 2.