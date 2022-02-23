Midweek Game Thread: Wednesday vs. The Evansville Purple Aces

#7 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2)

vs. The Evansville Purple Aces (0-3)

2021 Record: 28-27 (11-16 Missourah Valley)

2022 Record: (0-3). The Evansville Purple Aces began their 2022 season with a sweep at the hands of the QAnoNC State CovidPack (#never forget). Though QAnoNC State can suck a bag, a MVC team being swept by a team that went to Omaha in 2021 is not exactly shocking. The 24-6 beatdown on Friday, however... hoo boy...

Anchor of Gold Tiger Beat Cutest Name: #11 RS Sr. UTL/LHP Chase Hug, as his name sounds like the English translation of an adorable Korean children’s game that gets your organs liquified or some such horror on Squid Game 2: And This Time Your Organs are Getting Liquified.

Lose this one, and I give you all permission to lose your shit in the comments.

On the Mound

Wednesday @ 4:30pm CT on SECN+/ESPN+

Vanderbilt #95 FR. LHP Devin “The Future” Futrell (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

vs. Evansville #34 Jr. LHP Tyler “Anagram for Nude” Denu (0-0, 36.00 ERA)

The Lineup

1 cf 51 Enrique Bradfield Jr L .222

2 dh 16 Jack Bulger R .333

3 rf 34 Spencer Jones L .417

4 c 12 Dominic Keegan R .167

5 2b 6 Tate Kolwyck R .300

6 1b 25 Parker Noland L .091

7 ss 9 Carter Young B .100

8 3b 11 Davis Diaz R -

9 lf 10 T.J. McKenzie R

Diamond Dore debuts for Fr. LHP Devin Futrell and Fr. 3B Davis Diaz. Noland’s moving over to the cold corner, and speedster Jr. OF T.J. “Brother of Triston” McKenzie is getting the start in left.

I’ll be paying special attention to Futrell and Diaz. Read 2021 MLB Draft 2nd through 20th Round Primer: The Commits to learn what the scouts think about them. Diaz is likely the shortstop of the future, and Futrell, at 6’5” and long limbed, has the type of projectable frame that makes scouts stand up and take notice. Will he be able to harness it in the style of Crazy Legs Selman, Kevin Ziomek, and Jake Eder, or will control be his bugaboo like it was for Hugh Fisher?

See you in the comments.