Vanderbilt Basketball Mail Bag #12: Call For Submissions

Since last we checked in, following back to back wins over Yellow Shoe and Missourah (spits), we lost to the Chuggers, War Tigers, the Gumps, and beat aTm. We now stand at 14-13 overall (6-9 in the SEC). Which... well, normally we would say “nice” with such a number pattern, but no... this is decidedly not nice.

We’ll have to sweep the final three of Clanga, the Jorts, and Ole Piss to have a .500 conference record. At least one of those seems quite unlikely.

I assume you have questions.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a basketball mail bag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt basketball, SEC basketball, college basketball, and possibly the occasional NBA or general basketball question will be answered.